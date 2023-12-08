Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy With $100 and Hold for 10 Years

The cybersecurity industry is rapidly growing in importance as cyberthreats become more sophisticated. Many bad actors are even using advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to stage attacks, which calls for new levels of protection.Consulting firm PwC surveyed 4,410 leading CEOs earlier this year. A stunning 25% of respondents felt their company would be 'highly' or 'extremely' exposed to cyberthreats over the next five years. They perceived cyberattacks as an equal risk to geopolitical conflicts, potentially even more damaging than climate change.SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is a leading provider of AI-based cybersecurity, with a focus on automated threat detection and incident response. The company just reported positive financial results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter (ended Oct. 31), and its stock immediately soared 20%. Here's why investors sitting on idle cash -- money they don't need for immediate expenses -- should consider allocating at least $100 to SentinelOne stock and holding it for the next decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Woche der Notenbanken: ATX und DAX zum Start kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten wenig verändert in die neue Woche. Die Anleger in Asien können sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

