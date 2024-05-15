|
1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy With $200 and Hold for the Long Run
Investors might be familiar with artificial intelligence (AI) stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft. Nvidia designs the industry's most powerful data center chips for developing AI models, and Microsoft is a leader on the software side thanks in part to its $10 billion investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI.But the AI opportunity is spreading like wildfire because companies of all sizes are now using the technology to enhance their existing businesses. Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) is one of them. It operates the world's largest digital language education platform, and it's finding unique ways to apply AI to enhance the learning experience and reduce the workload on its employees.Duolingo is generating incredible amounts of growth, yet it has barely scratched the surface of its addressable market. Here's why investors who are sitting on idle cash (money they don't need for immediate expenses) might want to put $200 toward one share of Duolingo.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
