1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy With $25 and Hold for 10 Years

Cybercrime will cost the world $9.5 trillion in 2024, according to an estimate by Cybersecurity Ventures. Moreover, data by McKinsey & Company suggests the corporate sector is on track to spend just $213 billion on cybersecurity this year, which is far below the $2 trillion it should be spending. Clearly, it's already more expensive on average for a business not to have cyber protection. With the astronomical cost of cybercrime continuing to rise, the aforementioned spending gap will likely close.SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is poised to capitalize if that happens. It's a cybersecurity provider with artificial intelligence (AI) at the core of its products, and the company continues to grow faster than its competitors. Here's why investors might want to buy SentinelOne stock now and hold it long term.