|
23.11.2023 12:00:00
1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy With $300 and Hold for 10 Years
The cybersecurity industry is quickly growing in both importance and value as businesses face advanced threats in an increasingly online planet. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is one of the world's leading providers of protection.In a recent presentation to investors, Palo Alto said financially motivated ransomware attacks are up 37% this year compared to 2022. Additionally, hackers are stealing sensitive data from companies at a record pace. Research firm McKinsey & Company conducted a study that found equally alarming results, suggesting the damage caused by cyberattacks could result in as much as $10.5 trillion per year by 2025.It's little wonder Palo Alto stock is trading at an all-time high. Now, the company is betting on advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to protect its customers, which could fuel its next phase of growth. Here's why investors sitting on idle cash -- money that they don't need for immediate expenses -- might want to consider allocating at least $300 to Palo Alto stock and holding the stock for the coming decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!