|
24.05.2024 11:17:00
1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy With $320 and Hold for 10 Years
A few months ago, cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) said it was observing a tenfold increase in email-based phishing attacks compared to last year. The reason? Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated the rate at which malicious actors can craft realistic content to trick employees into handing over sensitive information. But that's only one way AI is shifting the threat landscape, and Palo Alto is concerned that many companies don't have adequate protection. To address this, the cybersecurity provider is weaving AI into many of its existing products to make them faster and more accurate, and it continues to launch tools to protect businesses that might be experimenting with AI themselves.Here's why investors with some idle cash -- money they don't need for immediate expenses -- might want to consider allocating $320 to Palo Alto stock and holding it for the next decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!