1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy With $40 and Hold for 10 Years

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) was an early enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) company when it was founded in 2009. It has developed a portfolio of over 40 ready-made and customizable AI applications for businesses in more than 10 different industries to accelerate their adoption of this game-changing technology.C3.ai just spent 18 months transforming its revenue model, and now it's reaping the benefits with accelerating revenue growth. The stock surged 78% over the past year to trade at $36.97 as of this writing. But it remains 77% below its best-ever level of $161, set during the tech frenzy in late 2020.It will be a long road back to that all-time high, but the company is on the right track, and here's why the stock might be a great buy now.