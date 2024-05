1 No-Brainer Billionaire-Owned Stock to Buy Right Now

It is a mistake to blindly follow any famous investor, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't pay attention to what they are doing. That's particularly true with Nelson Peltz, an activist investor who prefers to work with the companies in which he invests. He has a long track record of helping off-track companies get back on the growth path. Right now , he's working with consumer staples giant Unilever (NYSE: UL). Here's why you should care.The Unilever story actually starts with one of the company's largest peers, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). That's because Peltz famously helped P&G, as it is more commonly known, revamp its business. The approach was fairly straightforward. Cut costs, tie pay to performance, and slim down the business to focus only on the company's most attractive consumer staples brands.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel