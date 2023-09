1 No-Brainer Buffett Investment to Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett is often cited as one of the world's greatest investors. With his work at Berkshire Hathway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) over his long career, it's clear he has a great ability to pick stocks. As a result, many investors follow his moves closely and examine his portfolio for stocks that may be worth purchasing.One company in his portfolio that I've got my eye on is the credit card company Mastercard (NYSE: MA). Mastercard is often seen as a duopoly with Visa (NYSE: V), which Buffett also owns. But there's a reason why Mastercard looks like the better buy right now .Both Mastercard and Visa are card issuers, but the real value of having these companies in your wallet is the payment processing network. Whenever a card is swiped, these two authenticate and request authorization from the issuing bank on whether or not the consumer can complete the transaction. For their services, the companies charge a small fee, which provides a steady revenue stream.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel