1 No-Brainer Dividend ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

If you are looking for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will provide you with dividend income, you can go down one of two broad paths: You can buy an ETF focused on dividends, or you can buy an ETF that focuses on a sector that is focused on dividends. That may sound like doublespeak, but it isn't.This is why investors with $1,000 or less will want to take a look at Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) today.Vanguard Real Estate ETF isn't a particularly exciting exchange-traded fund. As its name implies, it is meant to track the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector in a fairly broad manner. It is pretty cheap to own, with an expense ratio of just 0.12%. And it has a generous dividend yield of 4.3%, which compares very favorably to the yield of the S&P 500 index, which is a scant 1.3% right now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel