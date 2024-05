1 No-Brainer Dividend ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

Experienced investors understand that steering a portfolio is ultimately about trade-offs. For instance, the trade-off for above-average growth is often greater volatility; the trade-off for reliable dividend income is usually lower capital appreciation. Even income investors know that dividend growth is typically achieved by stocks with more modest dividend yields.There is an exchange-traded fund, however, that doesn't necessarily force dividend-seeking investors to make such a sizable compromise. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) boasts a strong track record of rising dividend payouts, capital appreciation, and a strong dividend yield for anyone just now stepping in.Here's how the exchange-traded fund achieves such an unlikely feat.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel