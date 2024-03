1 No-Brainer Dividend Stock to Buy Now With $100 and Hold Through 2024 (and Beyond)

Not every investor wants to own high-flying technology stocks. Some investors prefer a more conservative and stable approach when it comes to their stock market strategy, with the intention not necessarily being to take on the most risk to maximize returns.This is where dividend stocks can play a role. Businesses that pay dividends are typically industry leaders that report steady revenue and positive earnings regardless of the economic climate. They certainly have a place in some portfolios.If it's consistent quarterly payouts that you seek when making investments, here's one no-brainer dividend stock to buy now with $100 and hold through 2024 and beyond.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel