1 No-Brainer Growth ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

Investing through an exchange-traded fund (ETF) gives investors an incredible number of choices. Just like stocks, there are some ETFs that are more volatile and some that are less, some more focused on growth and some more focused on value. The list goes on.Yet, what's similar about all of them is that they provide pre-made diversification. Even if you invest in an ETF with few holdings and centered around a specific trend, you're dividing up your eggs into different baskets. Take Cathie Wood's ETFs, for example. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF owns only 36 stocks. Or you can invest in Vanguard's Russell 3000 ETF, which as you might have already guessed, invests in that index's 3,000 stocks. The advantage of the former is concentrated investments in disruptive technology, while the advantage of the latter is low-risk diversification.If you're looking for a high-growth option that leans toward growth stocks but minimizes risk, the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) is a no-brainer option.