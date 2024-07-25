|
25.07.2024 11:46:00
1 No-Brainer Growth ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500
Every long-term investor should consider having some exposure to growth stocks, companies that are rapidly growing their revenue and earnings. Even the most conservative investor can benefit from owning a high-quality exchange-traded fund that offers instant, diverse growth stock exposure with a single ticker symbol.And as far as growth ETFs go, the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is tough to beat.I'll explain below why the Invesco QQQ is the best growth ETF you can buy under $500 and how best to implement it into your long-term investment strategy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!