International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
02.02.2026 12:45:00
1 No-Brainer International Vanguard ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000
For the past few years (and probably longer than that), investors have focused on one theme for their portfolios: large-cap tech. As interest rates fell, trillions of dollars of liquidity flooded the market, and the artificial intelligence (AI) trade took root, many people have made tech the cornerstone of their portfolios.Last year marked a shift. For the first time since 2020, emerging markets outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) on a total return basis. The U.S. market still performed well, but it was an indication that investors began looking to international and value stocks for returns.That trend has continued in 2026. International stocks are still outperforming, and a broader market rotation seems to be taking place. This is important because historically, when the market shifts from U.S. leadership to international leadership, it's a trend change that can last for years.
