NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
29.11.2025 14:46:00
1 No-Brainer International Vanguard ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100
There are warning signs all over the economy, and not just for the purported artificial intelligence (AI) bubble that's threatening to pop. The Trump administration's tariff policies, stubbornly high inflation, and concerns about the affordability of everyday life are having an impact.The CBOE Volatility index (VIX) is now over 20 after spending most of the year in the teens. The index, also referred to as the fear index, measures call and put options on the S&P 500 to generate a reading. When the VIX is below 20, the market is considered stable. CNN's Fear and Greed index is another measurement that takes into account indicators such as momentum, stock price strength and breadth, and options trading. That indicator is currently a 14 on a scale of 1 to 100, indicating "extreme fear" in the market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
27.11.25
|UK boards now more forceful on CEO pay, LSE boss says (Financial Times)
|
24.11.25
|What US hedge funds are shorting right now (Financial Times)
|
24.11.25
|What US hedge funds are shorting right now (Financial Times)
|
24.11.25
|Affordability is Trump’s problem now (Financial Times)
|
21.11.25