NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
24.01.2026 16:45:00
1 No-Brainer Nuclear Energy Stock to Buy Now and Never Sell
Nuclear energy is back.After years of stagnation -- years, however, of quiet innovation -- nuclear companies have come roaring back to life. The reason isn't hard to see. Nuclear offers carbon-free electricity that can run continuously, something solar and wind can't promise on their own. And in a world facing rising electricity demands, especially from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, the reliability of nuclear suddenly matters.A number of nuclear start-ups have captured investors' attention with ambitious and innovative ideas. Think, for example, of the small reactor designs of NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) and Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) or the portable reactors of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
