NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
29.11.2025 21:05:00
1 No-Brainer Nuclear Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now
2025 has been a great year to own nuclear power stocks. All three of the biggest names in small modular nuclear reactors -- Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE), NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), and Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) -- are up year to date.Partly, this is in consequence of President Donald Trump signing four executive orders in May, promoting American nuclear power in general and small modular reactors (SMRs) in particular. Partly, it's a recognition by investors that artificial intelligence (AI) data centers consume enormous amounts of power -- and that if the AI revolution is going to continue, then we're going to need nuclear energy to make it happen.But who will build all these reactors? And how sure are we that they're all going to be small?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
