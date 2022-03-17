|
17.03.2022 13:37:00
1 No-Brainer Real Estate Stock That Could Soar, According to Wall Street
If you've searched online in the recent past for real estate, either casually or otherwise, chances are you've visited Zillow Group's (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z) web portal. The company operates one of the most-visited real estate sites on the scene, and its stock is also a top title in the sector.It's also a stock that could surge ahead, according to some of the analysts tracking the company. Let's take a closer look at why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!