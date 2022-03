1 No-Brainer Real Estate Stock That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you've searched online in the recent past for real estate , either casually or otherwise, chances are you've visited Zillow Group's (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z) web portal. The company operates one of the most-visited real estate sites on the scene, and its stock is also a top title in the sector.It's also a stock that could surge ahead, according to some of the analysts tracking the company. Let's take a closer look at why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading