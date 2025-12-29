NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
29.12.2025 11:10:00
1 No-Brainer Stock Down 55% to Buy on the Dip Right Now
I initially scooped up shares of better-for-you, attribute-driven grocer Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) for around $35 in 2023, and thought I was well on my way to experiencing my next multibagger investment. And indeed, the stock quintupled in value over the next two years. However, since then, it has dropped by 55% from its peak.I don't tell this story as some "woe is me" tale, but rather to highlight that even the simplest of growth stocks -- such as a grocer like Sprouts -- will face major pullbacks at some point. More importantly, though, these sell-offs can often prove to be excellent buy-the-dip opportunities, provided the company's underlying operations and growth prospects remain intact.I believe that is the case for Sprouts Farmers Market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
