NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
09.01.2026 18:28:00
1 No-Brainer Tech Vanguard ETF to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000
If you're investing for a period of several years or more, it makes sense to put your money to work in some of the economy's more innovative and fast-growing companies. As we sit in the early innings of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, it's clear that a lot of those companies reside in the tech sector.Even with a fairly modest budget of just $1,000, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) could be a great option to tap into this tech sector growth for a few reasons. In true Vanguard fashion, it's one of the cheapest ways to get exposure to the sector with an expense ratio of just 0.09%. The fund's shares also trade at around $757 per share (as of Jan. 5, 2026), making it simple to get started with a single share.But the case for investing in tech goes far beyond that. Even though the sector has rallied strongly over the past few years, it's still looking like a strong bet with the biggest innovation since the internet serving as a tailwind.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
