1 No-Brainer Vanguard Fund to Buy Right Now

The U.S. stock market currently stands on shaky ground. The stark difference between high borrowing costs and the rise of powerful growth trends like artificial intelligence (AI) and weight-loss drugs has recently drawn investors toward a small handful of large-cap stocks. Consequently, large-cap U.S. growth stocks surpassed their small- and mid-cap counterparts by more than 30 percentage points in 2023, a trend that has only gained momentum in 2024.Speaking to this point, chipmaker Nvidia has blasted higher by 59.1% in less than two full months into 2024, and weight-loss juggernaut Eli Lilly has seen its shares climb by over 32.2% over the same period. Meta Platforms, the social media and metaverse titan, has also gotten in on the large-cap growth bonanza, with its shares up by a healthy 36.8% in 2024.