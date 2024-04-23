|
23.04.2024 14:15:00
1 No-Brainer Vanguard Fund to Buy Right Now
For the past two decades, growth-focused companies have been the star performers in the stock market. Investors are increasingly attracted to innovators in areas such as medicine, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and alternative energy. These companies have the potential to revolutionize the world with their groundbreaking products and services.Recently, two powerful themes have caught the attention of growth investors for their immense potential: artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation weight loss drugs. If you're looking to invest in these promising areas, one exchange-traded fund (ETF) stands out as a no-brainer buy: the Vanguard Index Funds -- Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG).Image Source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
