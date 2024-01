1 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock Still Down 51% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to be this century's most revolutionary technology trend and deliver incredible wins for investors who back the right companies. On the other hand, this exciting new technology shift is also still in its infancy, and investing in the space comes with risk.When it comes to balancing risk and delivering big rewards, arguably no one is better than Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. So, if you're looking for AI investment plays that are backed by high-quality businesses, taking some inspiration from the Oracle of Omaha could be a great move.With that in mind, read on to see why investing in Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) looks like a great move right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel