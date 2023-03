1 Number Carvana Investors Should Be Worried About

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether you believe in Carvana 's (NYSE: CVNA) potential or think it's doomed, most investors are aware it has a serious cash burn problem and that its growth has come to a crashing halt. However, it has an equally big problem some overlook: its soaring interest expense.Let's explain Carvana's interest expense problem and compare it to rival CarMax (NYSE: KMX), which has more than twice the debt but a small fraction of the interest expense concern.Let's first look at a graph that emphasizes not only how quickly Carvana's interest expense has soared but compares it to cash and cash equivalents and also shows why it's worse than it looks.Continue reading