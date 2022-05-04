Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
04.05.2022 16:30:00
1 Number for Spotify Investors to Watch
One of the keys to Spotify's (NYSE: SPOT) long-term success will be raising its average revenue per user (ARPU). While management long resisted price increases, it started enacting them around the world at the end of 2020 and through the first half of 2021. As a result, the company saw ARPU increase 6% year over year in the first quarter, contributing toward its total revenue growth of 24%.Spotify says investors shouldn't expect the same level of ARPU growth in the last three quarters of the year as it laps its price increases. Nonetheless, investors should expect ARPU to have bottomed in 2021 with incremental improvements moving forward. Here's how that should impact Spotify's financials.Image source: Spotify.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spotifymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Spotifymehr Analysen
|03.02.22
|Spotify Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.07.20
|Spotify overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.22
|Spotify Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.07.20
|Spotify overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.20
|Spotify overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.02.22
|Spotify Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Spotify
|104,58
|0,71%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.