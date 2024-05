1 Number I Love for IPO Stock Reddit and 1 Reason It Can Get Even Better

On March 21, user-generated content platform Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) held its initial public offering (IPO). Priced at $34 per share, the company started off with a market value of more than $6 billion, making it the largest IPO for any social media stock.As evidenced by the stock's 60% rise from its IPO price, investors clearly want to get their hands on shares of Reddit. And it's understandable: The company has multiple attractive qualities.For example, it's a high-growth business with a gross-profit margin of nearly 90%, and it has captured the imaginations of investors with its potential applications in artificial intelligence (AI).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel