MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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28.06.2026 05:30:00
1 Number MercadoLibre Investors Need to See
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has slumped over the last year, and it's clear why.The company's profits have fallen as it's made investments to fend off competition and build the business for the long term.While investors should generally want to see businesses investing for the future, the profit decline is a reasonable concern. Several Wall Street analysts have downgraded the stock on the trend. UBS lowered its rating from buy to neutral at the end of April, opining that margins will remain under pressure and only start to recover in 2027.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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