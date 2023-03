1 Number Shows Why Boeing Stock Is Struggling to Gain Altitude

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been a rough few years for Boeing (NYSE: BA) shareholders.The company's troubles started with a pair of fatal 737 MAX crashes, which led to an 18-month worldwide grounding of the jet. The pandemic made matters worse, pushing commercial airlines into survival mode and cooling demand for new jets.Those troubles are now largely behind Boeing, as evidenced by the company's strong 94% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter. But the stock is still more than 50% below where it was in early 2019 before the first 737 MAX crash.