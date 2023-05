1 Number Tells You Why Proto Labs Stock Could Be a Brilliant Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When 3D printing company Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) reported earnings last week, showing a near-50% drop in per-share profits from a year ago, I admit that I was a bit confused as to why investors bid the stock up 12% on that news.On the one hand, yes, Proto Labs beat Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Yes, its earnings were less awful than expected -- but they were still pretty awful.Management blamed "a challenging economic environment, amplified by rising interest rates and slowing manufacturing activity" for the company's weak sales growth (up barely 1% year over year) and even weaker profits performance. Worse, management said buyers are taking longer to place orders, and are choosing cheaper services over more expensive ones when possible -- indicative of belt-tightening among Proto Labs' customers.