CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
|
18.01.2026 21:42:00
1 Number That Has to Change Before I Buy Shake Shack Shares
Fast-casual dining chain Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) had a big year in 2025. The company announced a massive expansion plan that would more than triple its store count to 1,500 company-owned and licensed locations. The one-time hot dog stand opened 30 new stores as of its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, with plans to ramp that up to 55 to 60 new stores in 2026.Perhaps most impressively, it delivered same-store-sales growth of 4.9% year over year, at a time when fast-food traffic declined 1.1% nationwide, according to the data company Revenue Management Solutions. To pull off mid-single-digit same-store sales growth in 2025 strikes me as a huge achievement, considering how fast-food executives are lamenting challenging macroeconomic conditions and pinched consumers in seemingly every earnings call.For context, Chipotle Mexican Grill just saw its first same-store sales decline in 20 years, while Wendy's shares are down 43% in a year in which the company announced a 4.7% slump in same-store sales and plans to close hundreds of U.S. stores. Arby's closed dozens of stores across America in 2025, while McDonald's CEO Christopher Kempczinski announced a 10% slump in lower-income customer visits in Q3 amid a "challenging" pricing environment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shake Shack
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Shake Shack vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Shake Shack gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: Shake Shack gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)