1 Number That Makes Me Excited About Roku Stock

There was one number that stuck out to me in Roku 's (NASDAQ: ROKU) second-quarter earnings report. It's a great indication of the current strength of streaming and the Roku platform.Roku saw its users stream 25.1 billion hours of content on its platform in the second quarter. That number's flat from the first quarter. And while most investors don't get excited about flat metrics, it's the first time Roku hasn't seen engagement decline since 2020. (And we all remember what happened in the second quarter of 2020.)Roku's strong user engagement bodes well for its goal of returning to profitability in 2024.