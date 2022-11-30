1 Number That Should Have You Thinking Twice About Buying Zoom Video Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you bought shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) at the start of 2020 and held on until now, your total gain would be just 5%. You would have seen the tech stock's boom and bust all within a period of less than three years. Zoom's videoconferencing app was synonymous with remote work, and now its stock is symbolic of how quickly excitement can turn into despair.Zoom is not going out of business, but its sales have stalled, its expenses are rising, and the growth it will achieve from here on out is questionable at best. Down 62% this year and trading at a more modest 31 times earnings (versus the near 50 times profits it was at to start 2022), it may seem like a tempting buy on the dip. But there is one number you should take a careful look at before you decide to buy shares of Zoom.The number I'm talking about is Zoom's operating income -- $66.5 million -- which it reported in its most recent quarter (ended Oct. 31). That is down a whopping 77% from the same period last year. And unlike net income where investment gains and losses have often distorted Zoom's bottom line, operating profits can give investors a better indication of how the business is performing.