NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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28.06.2026 17:30:00
1 Nvidia-Backed AI Infrastructure Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Nvidia is the most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of more than $4.7 trillion. It has become not just an earnings powerhouse for its investors, but also for its partners.Last fall, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) inked a $1 billion partnership to develop an AI-enabled cellular phone network, called AI RAN, or radio access network. It will essentially result in the upgrade to 6G communications and AI capabilities for mobile networks, transforming cell towers into data centers and changing mobile communications. For its part, Nvidia is providing the AI chips and platform on which the AI RAN 6G platform will run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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