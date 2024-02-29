|
29.02.2024 11:15:00
1 of the Greatest Dividend Stocks Is Down 45% and Now Trades at a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation. Is It Finally a Buy Again?
When a company pays a dividend, it's a good thing for shareholders. When a company consistently pays a dividend every quarter, it's even better. And when a company can increase its dividend year after year because its profits are going up, it's a great thing.If a dividend raise is a great thing, then Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) is one of the greatest dividend stocks there is. On Feb. 15, the company paid a dividend for the 382nd consecutive quarter. Moreover, this dividend was a 3% increase from its previous dividend, marking the 58th consecutive year that Hormel has raised its payment.Having increased its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years, Hormel is one of the relatively few Dividend Kings.
