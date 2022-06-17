1 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Do you read The Wall Street Journal? Every once in a while, it comes up with a brilliant idea -- like its idea this week, to consider buying shares in biotech giant Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) as a high-yielding "haven" in an uncertain market. As WSJ tells it, Gilead stock has been a pretty lousy investment for investors this past half-decade or so, losing 8% of its market cap as the S&P 500 climbed 54%. But the good news is that, after having disappointed investors for so long, much of the risk has been wrung out of Gilead stock -- transforming the stock into both a deep value bargain and a tremendous dividend stock.In fact, Gilead just might have one of the safest dividends on Earth.