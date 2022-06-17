|
17.06.2022 12:39:00
1 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
Do you read The Wall Street Journal? Every once in a while, it comes up with a brilliant idea -- like its idea this week, to consider buying shares in biotech giant Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) as a high-yielding "haven" in an uncertain market. As WSJ tells it, Gilead stock has been a pretty lousy investment for investors this past half-decade or so, losing 8% of its market cap as the S&P 500 climbed 54%. But the good news is that, after having disappointed investors for so long, much of the risk has been wrung out of Gilead stock -- transforming the stock into both a deep value bargain and a tremendous dividend stock.In fact, Gilead just might have one of the safest dividends on Earth.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!