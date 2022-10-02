|
02.10.2022 13:00:00
1 of the Smartest Investors Says Buy the Dip on This Top Cryptocurrency
As her firm's flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF, surged 148.7% during 2020, Cathie Wood rose to prominence as a widely followed voice in the investment community. Bets on major pandemic winners like Block, Teladoc, and Zoom paid off well but have since cooled off as a result of the current uncertain macroeconomic situation. Nonetheless, people pay a great deal of attention to what Wood says about stocks and investments. The renowned investor, whose firm focuses on disruptive and innovative companies, recently reiterated her bullishness on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in particular. And investors should take notice. At the recent SALT Conference in New York, where investment professionals and policy makers get together to discuss a host of topics like alternative investments, healthcare, and sustainability, Cathie Wood spoke on stage about her belief in the promise of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. And to be specific, she cited Bitcoin as a huge winner over the rest of the decade, once again expressing more confidence in her belief in the world's most valuable cryptocurrency. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
