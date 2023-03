1 Often-Overlooked Dividend Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stellantis' (NYSE: STLA) earnings report are impressive, one that belies its reputation. Consider this: It's inexpensive, pays a strong dividend, and has good prospects going forward. Investors underestimate company CEO Carlos Tavares, who's delivering strong results.Need proof? Check out its latest earnings report; it's impressive.In 2022, Stellantis generated an operating profit of $24.4 billion; that's up significantly from 2021, when the company generated $19 billion. Profit margins increased slightly more than one percentage point to 13.2%. Continue reading