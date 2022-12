1 Perfect Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Economic uncertainty has battered the stock market this year, sparking recession fears that have driven the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite into bear market territory. During that downturn, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has seen its share price nosedive 76%, marking its greatest loss of value since it became a public company (for the second time) in 2015.That creates a perfect buying opportunity for patient investors. Here's why.PayPal operates a two-sided payments network with 432 million active accounts, including 397 million consumers and 35 million merchants. That scale makes the fintech company a formidable player in the digital payments space, but its ability to build relationships with merchants and consumers is also an important asset. Unlike traditional payment processors (which only form relationships with merchants), PayPal often has data from both sides of a transaction.Continue reading