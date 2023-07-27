|
27.07.2023 11:05:00
1 Phenomenal Growth Stock to Buy Now Before It Soars 160%, According to Wall Street
Southeast Asian holding company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) saw its share price tumble 83% in the last two years, dragged down by a combination of disappointing financial results and concerns about the broader economy. But most Wall Street analysts now believe the stock is oversold. Indeed, the median 12-month price target of $94.34 per share implies a 54% upside from its current price, and the highest 12-month price target of $159 per share implies 160% upside.That bullishness reflects Sea Limited's presence in three large markets. Specifically, it has subsidiaries in e-commerce, digital financial services, and digital entertainment, and all three markets are expected to grow relatively quickly in the coming years.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
