1 Phenomenal Stock That Could Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club
Recent developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) are having a dramatic impact on the technology landscape, which is evident in the market value of some of the world's most technologically advanced businesses. What many of these companies have in common is that they're trailblazers in AI.Apple is currently the leader (as of this writing), with Microsoft currently at No. 2, with market caps of $3.4 trillion and $3.3 trillion, respectively. Nvidia's ascent has been breathtaking, adding nearly $2 trillion in value over the past year and climbing to $2.9 trillion to take the No. 3 spot. Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms -- all at the forefront of the AI revolution -- boast market caps of $2.2 trillion, $1.9 trillion, and $1.2 trillion, respectively.With a market cap of just $387 billion, it might seem like a longshot to suggest that Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) might be in the running for membership in the $1 trillion club. However, an examination of the company's recent results and commentary from management suggests the adoption of generative AI could push the company to new heights over the next few years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
