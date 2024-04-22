|
1 Phenomenal Stock That Has Soared 60% in the Past 18 Months: Don't Buy It Until You Understand These 3 Risks
Investors recently have rushed back into positions in some of the world's most established and dominant businesses. That's certainly been the case with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).This tech titan's price has soared by about 60% in just the past 18 months -- a gain that well exceeds what the Nasdaq Composite index has put up. A combination of favorable market conditions and strong fundamentals have helped. But before you rush out to buy this "Magnificent Seven" stock in hopes of riding the momentum, you should be aware of these three big risks.Alphabet's business was built on the massive success of Google Search. This remains the company's crown jewel, generating 57% of revenue in 2023. It has made the company incredibly successful from a financial perspective, while also making Google a household name.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
