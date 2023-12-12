|
12.12.2023 13:17:00
1 Popular AI Stock to Sell Before 2024
2023 has been the year of the artificial intelligence (AI) stock, and 2024 could be another solid year for this cohort. But, a few stocks have gotten absolutely overheated and are trading at sky-high valuations. They may have a tough time hitting expectations in 2024, so it may be good to get out while you can.One of these stocks is Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), a business that has excelled lately. In fact, I think it will do great in 2024 as well, but the stock is at a point where it is mismatched with the business.One reason Palantir has been a popular AI pick is that it has been doing AI for a long time. Since its founding in 2003, Palantir has been laser-focused on applying AI-based analysis to data flows to give the end-user the most up-to-date information possible to make a decision.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
