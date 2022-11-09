1 Popular Stock Down 85% to Avoid Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A gold rush is a great time to be in the shovel business, and during 2020 and 2021, the financial markets were as frenzied as they've been at any other time in history. Naturally, then, it was also a boom time for stock trading platform Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD).The company made a name for itself as the go-to investment platform for Gen Z, particularly for those who were entering the markets for the very first time. They were attracted to Robinhood's zero-commission fee structure and easy-to-use smartphone app, and their participation sent the company's valuation soaring.But since hitting an all-time high of $85 last year, Robinhood stock has crashed almost 90% to just $10 today. It's because the stock market has faltered this year, which has damped the enthusiasm of young investors, and there isn't much sign of a turnaround. Here's why Robinhood stock doesn't represent a buying opportunity right now, despite its steep decline.Continue reading