25.04.2023 14:35:00
1 Potential Powerhouse AI Stock You Won't Want to Miss
Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to be a revolutionary technology. Bill Gates recently wrote, "The development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone." He believes: "Entire industries will reorient around it. Businesses will distinguish themselves by how well they use it." AI needs many things to thrive. A big requirement is lots of data. Because of that, data centers will play a key role in the AI age. That bodes well for leading data center operator Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX), which could become a powerhouse AI stock in the coming years.Equinix laid out data centers' role in supporting AI in a white paper on the technology. The main thesis is that while AI model training and interfacing have historically occurred at a central data center, that will likely change. The company wrote:Continue reading
