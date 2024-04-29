|
29.04.2024 15:45:00
1 Powerhouse Vanguard ETF That Could Turn $250 Per Month Into $2 Million
Why put a lot of work into trying to beat the market year after year when you can match the market's return with almost no effort? That's the core reasoning behind making exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a big part of your investing strategy.There are many ETFs that replicate the returns of large indexes like the S&P 500, essentially allowing you to outperform most professional fund managers with just one simple investment.You might be surprised at the long-term gains that are possible when you commit to steadily adding cash to an ETF like the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (NYSEMKT: VTI) over many years. A few hundred dollars per month of savings placed into this fund could grow into over $1 million in a few decades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
