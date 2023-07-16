|
16.07.2023 13:25:00
1 Promising Stock to Put on Your Watchlist
In a tough economy, far fewer enterprise software companies are growing at strong double-digit rates compared with a couple of years ago. Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) is one of those companies. While there are a few reasons for investors to be hesitant, Confluent belongs on any growth investors' watchlist.Think about any modern web service, comprised of many disparate systems across multiple clouds and data centers that need to communicate with each other in real-time, and it becomes clear that a powerful glue that holds everything together is practically a necessity.Imagine a financial institution that processes transactions. When a customer swipes a credit card, a huge number of different processes may be kicked off behind the scenes, some dependent on others. There may be services to score the transaction for fraud risk, which likely require historical transaction data and other pieces of information. There may be services that send notifications, services that update data, and services responsible for calculating credit card rewards. New services may be added over time, and others may be removed.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|35,27
|6,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX zuletzt leichter -- Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- Shanghai Composite schließt mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. Für die Börse in Festlandchina ging es am Montag abwärts, während die Märkte in Japan und Hongkong geschlossen blieben.