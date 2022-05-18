|
18.05.2022 14:00:00
1 Real Estate Investing Method to Practice Your Whole Life and 1 to Avoid at All Costs
With 30-year mortgages and 27.5-year depreciation useful lives, real estate time frames can last for most of your life. For patient, long-term-oriented investors, that time can be spent building a true fortune.The first step is coming up with an airtight, long-term strategy for investing. It can be adjusted over time, but the basics should remain the same.For me, the two basic pieces that have led to success are not being afraid to use debt the right way and avoiding short-term purchases, better known as flips. Let's go over both of these pieces and discuss how I've incorporated them so you can potentially include them in your own real estate investing strategy.Continue reading
