02.03.2023 12:27:00
1 Real Estate Stock Down 42% That You'll Want to Buy the Dip On
Inflation and rapidly rising interest rates make for tough market conditions, which have weighed on numerous stocks over the last year. Times like this make it difficult for investors to remain patient and maintain a long-term investing mindset. However, it's crucial to remember that short-term volatility creates long-term opportunities for patient investors.One real estate stock that has taken a hit in the past year is Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD). The multifamily lender has faced challenges that have put pressure on its profit margins during the year. However, it ended the year as the top multifamily lender through government agencies, and its stock price makes it an intriguing buy today. Here's what you need to know about the business and what can propel its growth from here.Walker & Dunlop provides financing for apartment buildings and multifamily houses and is one of the largest in the U.S. Last year, it took the title of the top lender through government agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Continue reading
