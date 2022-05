1 Real Estate Stock That Can Beat a Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

All of a sudden, it seems like fears of a recession are everywhere. U.S. GDP fell in the first quarter, meaning we're halfway to a recession, according to the standard definition of two straight quarters of negative GDP growth. In addition, the S&P 500 is on the cusp of a bear market, having fallen 17% from its peak in early January.With the Federal Reserve expected to continue ratcheting up interest rates and inflation currently above 8%, many expect economic conditions to deteriorate.Recessions generally hit the real estate industry hard, as real estate is cyclical, and rents across a wide range of classes are tied to the broader economy, especially industrial and commercial real estate properties like offices and warehouses. Continue reading