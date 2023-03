1 Real Estate Stock to Avoid Like the Plague (and 2 to Buy Instead)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) has gotten mauled over the past year. Shares of the industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) have plummeted a staggering 83%. They could have further to fall. Because of that, investors should avoid this REIT like the plague.Instead, they should consider buying shares of fellow industrial REITs Prologis (NYSE: PLD) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP). Here's why they're much better buys than the beaten-up Industrial Logistics Properties.The biggest factor weighing on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust over the past year is its debt-laden balance sheet. In late 2021, the company won the bidding to acquire fellow industrial REIT Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp in an all-cash transaction valued at $4 billion plus the assumption of Monmouth's $409 million of debt. The company swooped in after Monmouth shareholders rejected a $3.4 billion cash-and-stock merger agreement with Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC).